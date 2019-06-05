Telkom SA Ltd ADS (TLKGY) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.532 per share. This is a boost from Telkom SA Ltd ADS’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

About Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

