TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLSNY opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

