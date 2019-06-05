Telford Homes plc Declares Dividend of GBX 8.50 (TEF)

Telford Homes plc (LON:TEF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:TEF opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Telford Homes has a 12-month low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 468.50 ($6.12). The firm has a market cap of $225.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85.
In other news, insider Jonathan Di-Stefano bought 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £3,599.36 ($4,703.20).
Telford Homes Company Profile
Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.
