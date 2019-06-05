Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Insider Sells $39,150.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lewis Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $121,500.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $38,340.00.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 941,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,790. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.26. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,989,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after buying an additional 1,391,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,236,000 after buying an additional 1,244,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after buying an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,073,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,230,000 after buying an additional 487,319 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

