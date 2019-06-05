TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,600 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 271,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 80,891 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Wix.Com Ltd has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $143.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $174.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.98 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wix.Com to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wix.Com from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.06.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

