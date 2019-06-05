TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 153,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $13,600,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

