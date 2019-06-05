Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Position Raised by Ajo LP

Ajo LP boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,249 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $38,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,851,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,115,000 after purchasing an additional 204,619 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $118.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $124.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $547,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $123,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,255 shares of company stock valued at $21,905,644. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

