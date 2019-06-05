Swedbank Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Swedbank lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,193,492 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.4% of Swedbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Swedbank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $985,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Microsoft stock opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,327,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,932 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

