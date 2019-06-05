Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,649 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

