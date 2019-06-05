Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,040 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,292,000 after acquiring an additional 413,255 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,494,000 after acquiring an additional 407,761 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,891,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $5,599,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $147,062.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,375 shares of company stock worth $762,436. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

DEA opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-cuts-holdings-in-easterly-government-properties-inc-dea.html.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.