Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 149 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. United Income Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 31,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

NYSE MCD opened at $199.63 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The stock has a market cap of $151.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 149 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/successful-portfolios-llc-sells-149-shares-of-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.