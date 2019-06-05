Stockland (SGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.47

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$4.47 ($3.17) and last traded at A$4.45 ($3.15), with a volume of 4061018 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.45 ($3.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69.

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group  owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

