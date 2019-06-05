STMicroelectronics (STM) Given a €17.30 Price Target at Bank of America

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €17.30 ($20.12) target price by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.38 ($21.37).

Shares of STM stock opened at €14.13 ($16.43) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

