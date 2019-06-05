Steven Cakebread Sells 10,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $204,200.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $211,200.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $214,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.13. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 87.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

