State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 25,929 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 533,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,929 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $160,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.34.

AVGO stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $197.46 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $6,301,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total value of $1,225,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,824 shares of company stock worth $26,390,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

