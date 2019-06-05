State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 39,288 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,288 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $69,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,698,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,412,282,000 after acquiring an additional 210,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,812,000 after acquiring an additional 78,890 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,879,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,714,000 after acquiring an additional 83,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.28. 21,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,891. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $192.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

