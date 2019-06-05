State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,350 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 715,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 73,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.25 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $127,767.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

