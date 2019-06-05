State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $127.91 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,720,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,092 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $127,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $127.91 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-has-127-91-million-position-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.