SRC Energy (SRCI) Shares Down 7.2%

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 3,185,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,923,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SRC Energy to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SRC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.87.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in SRC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SRC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

About SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

