Splunk (SPLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Splunk from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Splunk from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of Splunk and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.11.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $111.73 on Friday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CFO David F. Conte sold 4,991 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total transaction of $638,997.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,155 shares in the company, valued at $22,405,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,451 shares of company stock worth $13,939,889. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirova grew its position in Splunk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 329 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.