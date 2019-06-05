Splunk Inc (SPLK) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,112 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Splunk by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Splunk by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Splunk to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $157.00 to $142.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Splunk to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,405,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Connors sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,451 shares of company stock worth $13,939,889 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk stock opened at $111.73 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

