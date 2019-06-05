SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Holdings Lifted by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 148.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,656,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,270,000 after buying an additional 4,655,239 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,788,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3,397.1% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,553,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,842,000 after buying an additional 2,480,276 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,134,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,844,000 after buying an additional 2,037,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,091,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,024,000 after buying an additional 1,929,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $108.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $6.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

