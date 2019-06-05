S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Holdings Trimmed by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 91.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $228.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,724,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,469.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $477,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $507,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,095 shares of company stock worth $4,729,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $214.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. S&P Global’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

