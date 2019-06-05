South Street Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $4,932,950.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Argus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. 79,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.66. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 90.33%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

