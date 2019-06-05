South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,765,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,636,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after purchasing an additional 88,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,567,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,721 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJI opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.73. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.00 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

