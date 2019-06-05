Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Apple (AAPL) Stock Price

Press coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of 0.94 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Apple’s analysis:
- Apple CEO Cook says he doesn’t see China targeting Apple in U.S.-China trade dispute (feeds.reuters.com)
- Timmetria Thomas’ Newly Released “Passing Through: A Diary of Letters on Struggle, Hope, Love and Faith” is a Poignant Anthology that Heals All Weary Souls and Hearts (prweb.com)
- Leisa Harriott’s Newly Released “Lilly-ann Loves Lollipops” Is a Fun Children’s Story About a Little Girl’s Candy Choices (prweb.com)
- K.C Hopes & Crystal Wilson’s newly released “How to Stay Healthy and Wealthy Under the Faith of Jesus Christ” is a brilliant read on achieving a God-planned lifestyle (prweb.com)
- Clementia Kiele’s Newly Released “The Giant Pig and the Little Old Woman” Is an Illustrated Folklore that Speaks of Bravery and Determination (prweb.com)
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.
Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.07.
In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.