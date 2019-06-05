Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Apple (AAPL) Stock Price

Press coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a media sentiment score of 0.94 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Apple’s analysis:

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. Apple has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.07.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $29,300,960. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Apple (AAPL) Stock Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-apple-aapl-stock-price.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.