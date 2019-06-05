Societe Generale SA (SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
SCGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
SCGLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 372,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,260. Societe Generale has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.
About Societe Generale
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
