Societe Generale SA (SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Societe Generale SA (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Societe Generale alerts:

SCGLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 372,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,260. Societe Generale has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Societe Generale had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Societe Generale will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.