Sociall (SCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $301,267.00 and $31.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall token can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00388359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.02741592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00149461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

