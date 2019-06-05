Smartsheet (SMAR) Updates Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.16–0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $63-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.59–0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.17. Smartsheet has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $49.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a negative net margin of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $2,001,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $618,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,054,576 shares of company stock worth $43,676,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smartsheet stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

