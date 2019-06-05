Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $814.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $94.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.03.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $174,217.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $175,929.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,315 shares of company stock worth $9,981,691 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

