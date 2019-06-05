Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,784,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,438,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,261,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Sirius XM by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 6,101,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311,952 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,440,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sirius XM by 29.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,658,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 96.85% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $358,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $3,607,523.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,840,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

