Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) and Saratoga Investment (SAR) Financial Comparison

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Saratoga Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $98.67 million 1.90 $9.63 million N/A N/A Saratoga Investment $47.71 million 3.91 $18.51 million $2.63 9.41

Saratoga Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Saratoga Investment pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.40% 19.08% 11.93% Saratoga Investment 38.80% 11.07% 4.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Saratoga Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25

Silvercrest Asset Management Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.27%. Saratoga Investment has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.38%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Risk & Volatility

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Saratoga Investment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

