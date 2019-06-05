Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.70.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. 175,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,968. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $110.70.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $82,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,412.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $83,457.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
Further Reading: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.