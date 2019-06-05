Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. 175,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,968. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $110.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $82,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,412.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $83,457.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

