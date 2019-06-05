Signaturefd LLC Has $47,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,620,000.

SCHH opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

