Signaturefd LLC Has $32,000 Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 90.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $49,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,132.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 12,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,699. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

