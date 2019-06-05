Shonn D. Stahlecker Sells 8,000 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Stock

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $66,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,856,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,168,000 after buying an additional 361,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 66,613 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

