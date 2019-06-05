ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $85.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00392350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.58 or 0.02736977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00149405 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000823 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,287,057 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

