Sharon Warburton Acquires 10,000 Shares of Worleyparsons Limited (WOR) Stock

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) insider Sharon Warburton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.30 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$133,000.00 ($94,326.24).

Shares of Worleyparsons stock opened at A$13.14 ($9.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31. Worleyparsons Limited has a 1 year low of A$10.72 ($7.60) and a 1 year high of A$20.03 ($14.20).

About Worleyparsons

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

