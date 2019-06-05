Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,799,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,272,000 after purchasing an additional 833,075 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,050. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $987.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

In other news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,800. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

