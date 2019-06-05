SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Preferred Bank (PFBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 72,425.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of PFBC opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFBC. DA Davidson downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Preferred Bank (PFBC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/sg-americas-securities-llc-buys-new-stake-in-preferred-bank-pfbc.html.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.