Service Co. International (SCI) Shares Bought by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,953 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 55,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 89,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $4,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,527,804.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 14,107 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $620,708.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,832 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,614. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

