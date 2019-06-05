Secureworks (SCWX) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.13–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.58 million.Secureworks also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.10) EPS.
Shares of Secureworks stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Secureworks has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.40.
Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Secureworks stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.
About Secureworks
SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.
Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.