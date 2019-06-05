Sector Gamma AS Has $9.84 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Sector Gamma AS reduced its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Patterson Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.76. 12,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $26.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

