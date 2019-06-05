SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.20.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $174.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

