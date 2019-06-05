Scholar Rock (SRRK) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $480.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. BB Biotech AG grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 573.8% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,401,000 after buying an additional 1,090,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 123.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after buying an additional 456,530 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,051,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after buying an additional 289,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,857,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 231,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 191,656 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

