Scholar Rock (SRRK) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.
NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $480.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. BB Biotech AG grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 573.8% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,401,000 after buying an additional 1,090,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 123.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after buying an additional 456,530 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,051,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after buying an additional 289,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,857,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 231,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 191,656 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.
