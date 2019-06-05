Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $93.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

