Saul Centers Inc (BFS) CEO B Francis Saul II Acquires 750 Shares

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.77 per share, with a total value of $40,327.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,896.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Saul Centers Inc has a 12 month low of $45.49 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $59.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saul Centers Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 27.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

