Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAND. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 583.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.