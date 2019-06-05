Sandfire Resources (SFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.98

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$5.98 ($4.24) and last traded at A$6.05 ($4.29), with a volume of 306106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$6.09 ($4.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of $964.53 million and a P/E ratio of 8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

