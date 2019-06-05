salesforce.com’s (CRM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

CRM stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.64. 150,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,714. The stock has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $2,520,936.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,930.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,002,387.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,920.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,666,372. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29,364.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,778,000. Lunia Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,630 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,694,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

